Nine arrested for ‘tantric puja’ in Srikalahasti

The Srikalahasti police arrested nine persons in connection with a midnight ritual, believed to be a “tantric puja” performed at the sub-shrine of Kala Bhairava, on Wednesday.

The shrine abuts the temple of Dakshina Kali Matha, considered a village deity, on the Veyyilingala Kona route. Though the nature of the ritual remained unclear, police grew suspicious over its odd timing i.e., around the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. “We found rice offered to the deity, chopped lime pieces and charcoal, which is not part of the regular offering at any temple. Hence, we took them into custody and filed a case,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Srikalahasti) E. Nagendrudu said.

Dhanapal, an official of Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam, was arrested for being behind the conduct of the ritual, along with six persons belonging to Chennai, and two security guards. There is a belief among a section of the people, especially in Tamil Nadu, that performing specific rituals on Amavasya (new moon) day coinciding with Tuesday or Sunday would accord special powers to them.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivaa Rao directed the Revenue (Endowments) Secretary to conduct a probe and submit a detailed report within 24 hours.