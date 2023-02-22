Nine arrested for attacking TDP office at Gannavaram, search on for nabbing the remaining, says Krishna district Superintendent of Police

February 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Gannavaram police had arrested nine persons who allegedly attacked the office of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on February 20, and a search by special teams was under way to nab the remaining persons involved in the attack, Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua said in a release on February 22 (Wednesday).

The TDP office was vandalised and a car was torched in the incident.

Mr. Joshua said a suo motu case of rioting and arson had been booked by the police and the accused were identified through video footage. He said none lodged a complaint so far on the attack.

The police, however, did not reveal the identity of the accused.

Mr. Joshua further said there was no truth in the allegations of TDP spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram that he was manhandled by the police.

“It is not right to make false accusations against the police. Mr. Pattabhi Ram tried to mislead the court by making false accusations. Injuries have not been found on Mr. Pattabhi Ram even after examination by two teams of doctors,” Mr. Joshua said.

He further said that the court’s decision to send Mr. Pattabhi Ram and the other accused to judicial remand showed that investigation was going on transparently.

He also said there was no truth in the TDP leaders’ statement that Gannavaram inspector P. Kanaka Rao, who was grievously injured in the attack, belonged to the BC community.

The police released a certificate issued by the Gannavaram tahsildar stating that Mr. Kanaka Rao hailed from the SC community.