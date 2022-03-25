Nine AP NIT students booked under Ragging Act

Image for representation.

The seniors allegedly beat a junior student after detaining him in the hostel room.

Nine students of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tadepalligudem, were booked under Prohibition of Ragging Act, and other charges for allegedly resorting to ragging on the institute premises.

The senior students, all pursuing third and fourth year engineering, reportedly detained a second year student in a hostel room on Thursday night, and beat him severely.

Alleging that a junior student had sent objectionable messages to their mobile phones, a group of seniors detained a second year student in the hostel, abused and thrashed him.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, the Tadepalligudem Town police registered a case under A.P. Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, Section 342 IPC (wrongful confinement) and Section 323 IPC (voluntarily causing hurt) and other sections and took up investigation, said West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.

“The accused were natives of Razole, Kakinada, Karimnagar and other places. They were pursuing Mechanical, Electrical and other streams. We are questioning them,” said Tadepalligudem Town CI A. Raghu.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, A.P. NIT Registrar P. Dinesh said the institute management has constituted a committee with the heads of departments and faculty to enquire into the alleged ragging incident.

“The committee is likely to submit a report on the incident after interacting with the victim, accused and other students of the college,” said Prof. Dinesh.

“The situation is under control in NIT. No one was arrested in the case so far. The condition of the victim is stable,” Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma said.