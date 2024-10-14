Nimmala tells officials to be vigilant, prepared to face rain impact

The State government has geared up to carry out the flood management efficiently keeping the heavy rain forecast in view. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on preparedness for the heavy to extremely heavy rain due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, on Monday.

Disclosing the details, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said that the officials were asked to stay alert and ensure that flood management programmes were carried out effectively. Due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, heavy to very extreme rains were expected in the State over the next four days, according to the Meteorological Department. Given the current changes in the weather, where rainfall that would typically occur over 30 days is now happening within just three hours, the Chief Minister stressed the need for officials to be extremely vigilant and prepared to handle such intense conditions accordingly.

The officials were asked to prepare special plans for flash floods, if any, especially in the Rayalaseema region. Estimate the inflows in irrigation projects, reservoirs, streams, and drains and take appropriate measures to prevent possible damages.

With 1.31 lakh cusecs of water flowing from Srisailam into the Tungabhadra project, there is a need to closely monitor water levels in both the Nagarjuna Sagar Project and Prakasam Barrage. Regarding the Somasila project in Nellore district, which has a full capacity of 78 TMC, he noted that 52 TMC of water had already been stored. He directed the officials to take necessary steps to avoid mishaps. Given the scenario, the officials were asked to take proactive measures to prevent any additional water beyond the remaining 26 TMC from entering the project, he said.