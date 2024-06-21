Nimmala, Anam and six others take charge as Ministers ahead of Assembly session

Eight MLAs took charge as Ministers, most of them at the Secretariat, on the eve of the commencement of the two-day Assembly session on June 21. The Secretariat was teeming with visitors as they came in huge numbers to greet the Ministers.

Taking charge as Minister for Water Resources, Palakollu MLA-elect Nimmala Rama Naidu said the government would soon release a White Paper on the Polavaram project. He asserted that the YSRCP government had caused immense hardship to the farmers by neglecting the irrigation sector, and the present government formed by the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) would complete the construction of pending irrigation projects in the order of priority.

He insisted that the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project was damaged due to the YSRCP government’s inefficiency. Repairing it was estimated to cost ₹440 crore and construction of a new wall would cost approximately ₹1,000 crore. The government would soon decide what to do, he added.

Atmakur (Nellore) MLA-elect Anam Ramanarayana Reddy took charge as Endowments Minister at the office of the Commissioner of Endowments, at Gollapudi in Vijayawada, and vowed to protect the sanctity of temples, and every cent of land that belonged to the temples.

He signed files pertaining to doubling the salaries paid to the priests from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 under the ‘Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam’ scheme, and paying it out of the Common Good Fund, and constitution of a committee that would scrutinise the proposals for the reconstruction of temples, wherever required.

Taking charge as Minister for Industries and Commerce and Food Processing, Kurnool MLA-elect T.G. Bharat said the government intended to develop the State industrially on the lines of Gujarat, and it even had plans to have a financial hub like the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

He stated that the government would make efforts to create a conducive atmosphere for the prospective entrepreneurs to establish their units in the State and release the incentives that had been kept pending by the YSRCP government.

Besides, the department would try to realise the MoUs signed between 2014 and 2019, and in the subsequent five years. He signed files related to the development of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and increasing the term of the lease of lands allotted by the APIIC.

Repalle MLA-electAnagani Satya Prasad assumed charge as Minister for Revenue and Registration and Stamps. On the occasion, he promised to see that the department rendered its services in the most transparent manner and to solve the problems arising from the re-survey of lands as soon as possible.

Also, he said steps were taken to set up a training academy for the officials of the Revenue Department and to issue various certificates without inordinate delays. More importantly, the revenue records would be secured using Block Chain technology to eliminate the scope for tampering and an online system would be brought for efficient management of court cases.

Gajapathinagaram MLA-elect Kondapalli Srinivas took charge as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty and NRI Empowerment and Relations. On the occasion, he said he would soon prepare a roadmap on promoting the MSME sector, thereby generating employment with the support of NRIs. It would also contain the means to making DWCRA groups financially sound.

Nidadavolu MLA-elect Kandula Durgesh took charge as Minister for Tourism and Culture and Cinematography, and commenced his duties by clearing the purchase of 10 tourism boats at a cost of ₹2.31 crore. He said the government would strive to realise the potential of the 976-km-long coastline for tourism development and duly focus on promoting temple and adventure tourism. Besides, it would extend its cooperation for the construction of film studios and shooting of films at scenic spots in the State.

Penukonda (Anantapur) MLA-elect S. Savitha took charge as Minister for Backward Classes (BC) Welfare, Economically Weaker Sections and Handloom and Textiles. She signed files related to offering of skill development programme to the weaving communities at Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, Chirala, Dharmavaram, and Pulugurtha, and launched a new collection of garments designed by in-house cluster designers of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles in collaboration with the AP State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society.

Also, she gave her approval for imparting of free DSC coaching in the BC Study Circles for candidates from the BCs and implementation of the NTR Videsi Vidya scheme.

Ramachandrapuram MLA-elect Vasamsetti Subhash took charge as Minister for Labour, Factories and Boilers, and Insurance Medical Services. He said the sand policy implemented by the previous government robbed a huge number of workers in the construction sector of their livelihood and that necessary remedial action would be taken.

Efforts would be made to improve the functioning of the ESI hospitals, curb the menace of child labour, and it would be ensured that the labour cess was spent on the welfare of the workers in the unorganized sector.

