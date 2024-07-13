NILD provided artificial limbs, wheelchairs to 100 physically challenged persons, says NGO

National Institute of Locomotor Disabilities (Kolkata), which functions under the supervision of Union Ministry of Social Justice, extended its helping hand to nearly 100 physically challenged persons of Vizinaagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and other areas of the State, according to Raparthi Jagadishbabu, founder of Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust.

In a press release on Saturday, he thanked the NILD senior executives Abhimanyu Gupta, Sudipta Roya and others for taking the initiative for the distribution of artificial limbs, wheelchairs and other instruments required for needy people. He said that the distribution of those artificial limbs would continue till Monday in the Trust premises located at Mangalampalem of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district. He urged the needy people to visit the Trust premises to obtain them free of cost.

