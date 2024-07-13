ADVERTISEMENT

NILD provided artificial limbs, wheelchairs to 100 physically challenged persons, says NGO

Published - July 13, 2024 06:17 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The distribution will continue till July 15, says NGO founder and urges the needy to use the opportunity

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Locomotor Disabilities (Kolkata), which functions under the supervision of Union Ministry of Social Justice, extended its helping hand to nearly 100 physically challenged persons of Vizinaagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and other areas of the State, according to Raparthi Jagadishbabu, founder of Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust.

In a press release on Saturday, he thanked the NILD senior executives Abhimanyu Gupta, Sudipta Roya and others for taking the initiative for the distribution of artificial limbs, wheelchairs and other instruments required for needy people. He said that the distribution of those artificial limbs would continue till Monday in the Trust premises located at Mangalampalem of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district. He urged the needy people to visit the Trust premises to obtain them free of cost.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US