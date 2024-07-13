GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NILD provided artificial limbs, wheelchairs to 100 physically challenged persons, says NGO

The distribution will continue till July 15, says NGO founder and urges the needy to use the opportunity

Published - July 13, 2024 06:17 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Locomotor Disabilities (Kolkata), which functions under the supervision of Union Ministry of Social Justice, extended its helping hand to nearly 100 physically challenged persons of Vizinaagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and other areas of the State, according to Raparthi Jagadishbabu, founder of Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust.

In a press release on Saturday, he thanked the NILD senior executives Abhimanyu Gupta, Sudipta Roya and others for taking the initiative for the distribution of artificial limbs, wheelchairs and other instruments required for needy people. He said that the distribution of those artificial limbs would continue till Monday in the Trust premises located at Mangalampalem of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district. He urged the needy people to visit the Trust premises to obtain them free of cost.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.