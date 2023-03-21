Nighwatchmen to be appointed soon at 5,388 high schools in Andhra Pradesh

March 21, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The School Education Department has decided to appoint nightwatchmen at 5,388 high schools across the State. An order to this effect was issued by the Principal Secretary of School Education Department Praveen Prakash.

The move comes in the backdrop of rising thefts at high schools, which have been recently spruced up under the Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu scheme, as well as incidents of anti-social elements entering the schools after dark and causing nuisance to residents.

The order says nightwatchmen would be appointed at non-residential high schools through parents’ committees for a monthly honorarium of ₹6,000, which would be paid from the Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF).

He said first preference would be given to the spouses of ayahs already working at the school, second preference to the ex-servicemen at the local village/ward secretariats and if first and second options are not available, the parents’ committee may appoint any other eligible person.

The decision has been taken in response to issues brought to the notice of the authorities by the Director, Mid Day Meal and Samagra Shiksha who said that thefts at schools were being reported from some districts. Costly installations at the schools were either being stolen or damaged, it is learnt.

In the first phase of Nadu-Nedu, 15,715 schools have been given a facelift at a cost of ₹3,669 crore. Under Phase-II, 22,228 schools are being spruced up at an estimated cost of ₹9,860 crore while development of the remaining schools would be taken up under Phase-III of the school infrastructure programme.

Besides, schools are being equipped with Interactive Flat Panels and smart televisions. Tabs are also being given to students of Class VIII.