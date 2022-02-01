Andhra Pradesh

Night curfew in A.P. extended till Feb. 14

The night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. that was in force in the State till January 31 has been extended till February 14, along with the other COVID-19 related directives, after reviewing the pandemic situation.

In a G.O. released to this effect on Tuesday, Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said that any violation of the instructions would result in prosecution under the Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Section 188 of the IPC and other laws applicable.

The Collectors, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to enforce the orders.


