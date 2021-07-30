Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till August 14

VIJAYAWADA

government has extended the night curfew currently being enforced from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., till August 14 as part of the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A G.O. to this effect was issued on Friday by Principal Secretary (health, medical and family welfare) A.K. Singhal. It said the government had taken several steps to check the spread of the virus, with focus on testing, tracing and treating the infected persons and on vaccination and instilling COVID-appropriate behaviour among the people.

The decision to extend the night curfew was taken after a thorough review of the situation, the G.O. said.

Punitive action

Punitive action is contemplated against those violating the instructions under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the IPC and other applicable laws.