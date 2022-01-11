Night curfew, COVID curbs back in A.P.

Vijayawada

11 January 2022 01:19 IST

Prompted by a steady rise in the number of COVID cases owing to emergence of the new variant Omicron, the government has decided to impose a night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting January 10, strictly implement the COVID protocols in malls, shopping complexes and other public places and allow 50% occupancy in cinema theatres.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy issued instructions in a review meeting, where he suggested necessary changes in prescriptions of medicines and home isolation kits.

Advertising

Advertising

He wanted the required medicines to be stocked to face the situation, and ‘104’ call centres to be strengthened. He asserted that the COVID preventive measures should be implemented effectively with priority to levying penalties if people don’t wear face masks, including in buses, and maintain social distance.

The Chief Minister ordered that gatherings at public places should be restricted to 200 people and 100 indoors. Further, he said a COVID Care Centres should be set up in every constituency to treat those infected by the virus, and it should be ensured that people wore masks and followed the social distance norm at places of worship.

Senior officials of the Medical & Health Department told the Chief Minister that the resurgence of COVID was a matter of concern though the symptoms were found to be mild. They said necessary action was being taken to control the pandemic.