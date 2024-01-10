NIELIT to establish centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Venkateswara University campus

January 10, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has accorded administrative approval for setting up its centre in Tirupati and identified a building block for construction on the Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus on Wednesday.

NIELIT, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) will set up the centre at the RUSA-SVU incubation centre building, and its Chennai centre will act as the mentoring institute for this unit.

This new unit is meant to generate quality manpower and develop skilled professionals in the areas of Information Electronics and Communication Technology (IECT). Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy played a crucial role in convincing Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and officials of the MeitY for the centre in Tirupati, besides coordinating with SVU officials in identifying a building block large enough to house the institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, NIELIT Chennai centre’s Director K.S. Lalmohan recently informed the State government to hand over the building at the earliest to take up the project activities. MeitY has approved a budget outlay of ₹8.50 crore (including MeitY’s contribution of ₹6.93 crore and NIELIT’s share of ₹1.57 crore), to be disbursed over three years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT