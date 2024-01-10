GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIELIT to establish centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Venkateswara University campus

This new unit is meant to generate quality manpower and develop skilled professionals in the areas of Information Electronics and Communication Technology (IECT)

January 10, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has accorded administrative approval for setting up its centre in Tirupati and identified a building block for construction on the Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus on Wednesday.

NIELIT, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) will set up the centre at the RUSA-SVU incubation centre building, and its Chennai centre will act as the mentoring institute for this unit.

This new unit is meant to generate quality manpower and develop skilled professionals in the areas of Information Electronics and Communication Technology (IECT). Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy played a crucial role in convincing Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and officials of the MeitY for the centre in Tirupati, besides coordinating with SVU officials in identifying a building block large enough to house the institute.

Moreover, NIELIT Chennai centre’s Director K.S. Lalmohan recently informed the State government to hand over the building at the earliest to take up the project activities. MeitY has approved a budget outlay of ₹8.50 crore (including MeitY’s contribution of ₹6.93 crore and NIELIT’s share of ₹1.57 crore), to be disbursed over three years.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.