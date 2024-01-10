NIELIT to establish centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Venkateswara University campus

January 10, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has accorded administrative approval for setting up its centre in Tirupati and identified a building block for construction on the Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus on Wednesday.

NIELIT, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) will set up the centre at the RUSA-SVU incubation centre building, and its Chennai centre will act as the mentoring institute for this unit.

This new unit is meant to generate quality manpower and develop skilled professionals in the areas of Information Electronics and Communication Technology (IECT). Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy played a crucial role in convincing Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and officials of the MeitY for the centre in Tirupati, besides coordinating with SVU officials in identifying a building block large enough to house the institute.

Moreover, NIELIT Chennai centre’s Director K.S. Lalmohan recently informed the State government to hand over the building at the earliest to take up the project activities. MeitY has approved a budget outlay of ₹8.50 crore (including MeitY’s contribution of ₹6.93 crore and NIELIT’s share of ₹1.57 crore), to be disbursed over three years.