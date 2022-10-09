NIDM experts to help A.P. assess damage caused by Godavari floods

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
October 09, 2022 19:52 IST

Experts from the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), New Delhi, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will review the data provided by the State government on the damage caused by the Godavari floods earlier this year.

Two teams would represent the Ministry of Home Affairs and one team the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) in the review meeting to be organised in Rajamahendravaram on Monday (October 10).

The review and field visit to the affected areas are part of preparing a recovery and reconstruction plan of the State government.

In an official communication, APSDMA Managing Director B.R .Ambedkar said that the teams would visit the affected areas in the Godavari region on October 10 and 11.

