Nidhi Meena assumes charge as Joint Collector of NTR district

Updated - July 23, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Nidhi Meena, formerly Sub-Collector of Tenali, took charge as the Joint Collector of NTR district in the presence of other officials on July 23 (Tuesday).

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Nidhi Meena expressed happiness on being given the opportunity to render her services in a crucial district. She said she will work in coordination with other officials to make the district the best performer in implementing the welfare and development programmes.

Belonging to the 2017 IAS batch, Ms. Nidhi Meena has earlier worked in the several positions, an important one being the Director of the Mid-day Meals Scheme, among others. After being accorded a warm welcome by the officials, the new Joint Collector met District Collector G. Srijana.

