GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nidhi Meena assumes charge as Joint Collector of NTR district

Updated - July 23, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Nidhi Meena, formerly Sub-Collector of Tenali, took charge as the Joint Collector of NTR district in the presence of other officials on July 23 (Tuesday).

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Nidhi Meena expressed happiness on being given the opportunity to render her services in a crucial district. She said she will work in coordination with other officials to make the district the best performer in implementing the welfare and development programmes.

Belonging to the 2017 IAS batch, Ms. Nidhi Meena has earlier worked in the several positions, an important one being the Director of the Mid-day Meals Scheme, among others. After being accorded a warm welcome by the officials, the new Joint Collector met District Collector G. Srijana.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.