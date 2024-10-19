ADVERTISEMENT

Nidadavole road overbridge to be commissioned by 2025 end, says Tourism Minister

Published - October 19, 2024 07:54 pm IST - NIDADAVOLE

Construction works of the ₹184.74 crore project has been delayed due to operation of the irrigation canal in the Western Godavari delta

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh inspecting the irrigation canal abutting road overbridge at Nidadavole in East Godavari district on Saturday.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh on Saturday announced that the road overbridge (ROB) would be commissioned by the end of 2025 at Nidadavole in East Godavari district. The estimated cost of the ROB project is ₹184.74 crore.

Accompanied by Roads and Buildings department officials, Mr. Durgesh inspected the ongoing works of the bridge, the construction activity of which was delayed due to the operation of the canal to ensure irrigation facility for agriculture purposes in the Western Godavari delta. 

“The farmers are ready to part with their land for the ROB for the remaining work of the project. The Irrigation, and Roads and Buildings officials should come up with a schedule to avoid any inconvenience to speed up the construction activity,” said Mr. Durgesh. “At least 20 percent of the ROB construction has been completed. It will be commissioned by the end of 2025,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US