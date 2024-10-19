Nidadavole road overbridge to be commissioned by 2025 end, says Tourism Minister

Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh on Saturday announced that the road overbridge (ROB) would be commissioned by the end of 2025 at Nidadavole in East Godavari district. The estimated cost of the ROB project is ₹184.74 crore.

Accompanied by Roads and Buildings department officials, Mr. Durgesh inspected the ongoing works of the bridge, the construction activity of which was delayed due to the operation of the canal to ensure irrigation facility for agriculture purposes in the Western Godavari delta.

“The farmers are ready to part with their land for the ROB for the remaining work of the project. The Irrigation, and Roads and Buildings officials should come up with a schedule to avoid any inconvenience to speed up the construction activity,” said Mr. Durgesh. “At least 20 percent of the ROB construction has been completed. It will be commissioned by the end of 2025,” he added.