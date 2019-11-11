NID-AP to implement quota for the poor from next year

The National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh (NID-AP), will open its doors for students of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) from the next academic year.

“We will implement 10 % reservations for the EWS students from next year because talent doesn’t necessarily comes from one particular section,” said Sekhar Mukherjee, Director of the institute.

The NID-AP, which started in 2015 from a transit campus on the premises of Acharya Nagarjuna University at Nambur in Guntur district, will shift to its own building under construction at Velagapudi. The institute offers only undergraduate course with an intake of 60 students now.

“From next year, we will admit 66 students to implement the 10% EWS quota,” says Mr. Mukherjee, explaining that though there is a high demand for the course, finding qualified adequate faculty for this workshop-based education for more number of students would be a challenge.

Mr. Mukherjee is an alumni of NID, Ahmedabad, where he later taught design for 18 years as a senior faculty before being elevated as the Director of NID-AP. He took charge of this post on December 24 last year.

The design school established in Andhra Pradesh is one of the four new institutes sanctioned, the other three are in Assam, Haryana and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. “Our objective is to connect with people by reaching out to them through our design education programmes,” he said, adding: “Design education is all about looking at three different answers to a single question.”

Prerequisites

Students who are good in drawing, have good sense of colour and compositions, are good at geometry-both 2D and 3D forms make good designers. “They should also be aware about their region and family because design is human-centric,” he says.

The NID, he explains, does not look at the English speaking skills of an aspiring designer and “nor do we try to push students to get high marks because design is a hands-on education.”

Sustainability is the bedrock for NIDs with focus on reuse, recycle and upcycle. “We are cautious about what we eat and drink or what kind of water bottle we use.”

The NID students have been working with the local communities like the toy-makers of Kondapally and artisans of Pedana and documenting their works.

The institute plans to take up short term design awareness and teacher training programmes and also want to close coordination with other organisations, both the State and the Central governments. The four-year course comprises a year-long foundation stage where the students learn the basic design courses after which they get to choose one of the three programmes of Communication Design, Industry Design and Integrated Textile and Apparel Design.