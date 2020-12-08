Nickel, lead found in patients’ blood samples

This may affect neuro system, say experts in Eluru

Officials of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and other teams found the presence of nickel and lead elements in blood samples collected from patients in the Eluru Government General Hospital (GGH).

Presence of lead and nickel chemicals in the blood may affect the neurological system. The chemicals will cause epilepsy, vomiting, breathing problems, convulsions, temporary loss of memory, dizziness and other symptoms, the specialists said.

Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla on Tuesday said blood samples of the patients had been sent to the AIIMS, New Delhi, by air on Tuesday.

“We noticed nickel and lead elements in the blood samples. A report will be submitted to the Centre. More investigations should be done to find out the reasons for the situation,” said an expert of the AIIMS.

Experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the National Institute of Virology (NIV), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), NIN and AIIMS have been camping in West Godavari and monitoring the situation, said Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar.

The teams were visiting the affected areas in Eluru town and the GGH and were investigating different angles. They spoke to the residents in the affected colonies. “We collected blood, smear, stool, urine and other samples from the patients and recorded their statements on the sufferings and symptoms. Samples are being sent to New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and other places for thorough investigation,” said an NIN official.

Doctors said all the victims were admitted with similar complaints and had common symptoms. But, the presence of the chemicals in the blood samples was very less as the patients were recovering fast. If the quantity of the toxins was high, or spread through air, it would affect the neurological system, said a neurosurgeon.

“We are trying to find out whether the chemicals were water or food-borne. A documentation is being made based on the medical reports and the statements of the patients. An overall autopsy is being done to find out the reasons for the situation,” said a specialist, who camped in Eluru.

The scientists and experts held a series of meetings with the doctors and officials and explained their findings in the preliminary investigations.