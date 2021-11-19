NIA sleuths raid houses of Maoist sympathisers

ONGOLE

19 November 2021 00:59 IST

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in the residences of alleged Communist Party of India (Maoist) sympathisers and civil rights activists in Prakasam district.

The NIA sleuths assisted by the local police raided the house of revolutionary writer G. Kalyan Rao at remote Alakurapadu village, near Tangutur in the early hours. They also conducted searches in the house of Macherla Mohan Rao in Chirala. “Some incriminating documents have been seized during the searches,” according to police sources here.

Mr. Kalyan Rao is the co-brother of top Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, who died recently, and had espoused revolutionary ideology through his books. Mr. Mohan Rao is a leader from the weaver community of Chirala.

