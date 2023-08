August 10, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KURNOOL

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have reportedly picked up two suspects linked to the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kurnool on Thursday.

The sleuths conducted searches in the Rayalaseema city’s old town area and picked up two persons, Abdul and Ameer. They were shifted to the police guest house for questioning.

The people of the city were shocked to find the presence of two likely suspects living in their midst.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT