NIA names Vijayawada shell company owner as accused no. 21 in Mundra drug seizure case

February 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Vijayawada

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the seizure of 2988 kg of heroin at Mundra Port in Gujarat in 2021, has named Vijayawada-based Aashi Trading Company as one of the 12 shell companies used to procure the consignment of drugs from Afghanistan via Iran after labelling it as talcum powder, and its owner Machavaram Sudhakar as accused no. 21 in a supplementary charge sheet filed recently.

Investigating officials have said that the proceeds of the drug money are likely being used to fund activities of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist organisation which is headquartered in Pakistan.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized the heroin stocks in two containers, being smuggled on the pretext of semi-processed talc stones, on September 13, 2021. The NIA re-registered the case on October 6, in the same year and took up investigation.

Officials found that Vijayawada-based Aashi Trading Company, a shell company registered in the name of Machavaram Sudhakar and his wife Durga Purna Vaishali of Andhra Pradesh, had allegedly booked the consignment. The drug consignment had originated at Kandahar in Afghanistan, and had arrived at Mundra Port from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran.

The accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The value of the seized heroin is said to be around ₹21,000 crore, said to be the one of the largest seizures in the world.

Interestingly, the Andhra Pradesh police said that except the name of the Vijayawada-based shell company, the Mundra Port drug racket had no links with Andhra Pradesh.

NIA officials have said that charge sheets have been filed against 25 accused in the case so far.