NIA investigating Chaitanya Mahila Sangham’s role in recruiting youths for CPI (Maoist) in Andhra Pradesh

December 20, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Investigation Agency is investigating the role of the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) leaders in the alleged radicalisation and recruitment of youth into the cadre of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

NIA has filed a chargesheet in the case with the NIA Special Court in Vijayawada against five accused persons on Monday.

The case was initially registered by the Pedabayalu police in ASR district based on a complaint regarding the recruitment of a nursing student named Radha, into the Maoist fold through CMS. The case was later re-registered by the NIA in June this year.

It was alleged that the accused, identified as Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa, had motivated Ms. Radha to join CMS, and subsequently radicalised and recruited her into the banned CPI (Maoist) under the leadership of top Maoist commanders such as RK (since deceased), Uday, Aruna and others.

The NIA mentioned in the chargesheet that the investigation has revealed that the accused attracted gullible young girls to join CMS. They would identify girls with a strong sense of dedication to social work and would work towards radicalising them and eventually recruit them into the Maoist fold. The NIA is in the process of verifying how many youth have been recruited by the accused.

It was found that the accused Devendra had taken Ms. Radha to the forests under the pretext of rendering medical assistance to locals and that Uday and Aruna coerced her into joining them.

The NIA had previously arrested three members of CMS in Telangana in June.