NIA files chargesheets against seven ‘Maoist operatives’

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 May 2021 23:27 IST

They are accused of ‘conspiring, supporting and furthering’ the activities of the banned outfit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case against alleged Maoist operatives in Andhra Pradesh, has filed chargesheets against seven persons for their alleged role in “conspiring, supporting and furthering” the activities of the CPI (Maoist), a banned terrorist organisation.

The accused persons are Pangi Naganna; Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK alias Ramakrishna, a member of the Central Committee of the CPI (Maoist) and adviser, and in-charge of the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) area; Boppudi Anjamma of Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (ABMS); Rela Rajeshwari of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS); Anduluri Annapurna of Pragatisheela Karmika Samakhya (PKS); Manukonda Srinivasa Rao of Virasam; and Jangala Koteshwar Rao alias Koti of PKS.

The accused have been charged under various IPC Sections, which included 120B and 39 of UA (P) Act, 1967, Sections 4 & 5 of the Explosives Substances Act, and Section 25 (1A) of the Indian Arms Act.

Pangi Naganna had been arrested by the Munchingput police of Visakhapatnam district, and a case was registered against him on November 23, 2020.

Naganna had been intercepted by the police while he was allegedly carrying Maoist literature and other incriminating material.

On his disclosure, a large cache of explosives and arms, which he was supposed to hand over to the members of the CPI (Maoist), had been recovered.

Later, the NIA had taken over the case and re-registered it on March 7, 2021.

The NIA, in a release, said that investigation revealed that ABMS, CMS, PKS, Virasam, and PKM were frontal organisations of the CPI (Maoist), and were floated in pursuance to the Tactical United Front strategy of the banned organisation.

Five of the accused leaders used to meet Akkiraju Haragopal and other leaders in the forest along with Pangi Naganna, who, in the guise of a journalist, used to organise meetings and appointments with senior leaders of the CPI (Maoist).

During the meetings, the leaders of the frontal organisations used to discuss their strategy for organising agitations, dharna, rasta roko and other activities against the government in order to spread Maoist ideology and to garner support from various sections of society, the release added.