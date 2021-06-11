NIA files chargesheet against Maoist leader Bhavani

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 June 2021 22:50 IST

She was one of the key accused in the murder of TDP leaders Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Sake Kalavathi alias Bhavani, an area committee member (ACM) of the banned CPI (Maoist), on Friday.

Bhavani was arrested in September 2019 at a village in East Godavari with two bullet wounds. She was the wife of State zonal committee member Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan.

An active member in the AOB region, Bhavani was one of the key accused in the murder of TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma.

Both the leaders were killed by the Maoist action squads on September 23, 2018, at Livitiputtu village of Dumbriguda mandal in the Visakha Agency.

As per the police, Bhavani had allegedly played a key role in the killing of the leaders by the squads reportedly led by Aruna.

As per a NIA release, Bhavani (45) was booked under Section 120 B r/w 302 IPC, Sections 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 25(1A) of the Arms Act.

The case was originally registered at Dumbriguda police station, Visakhapatnam, and the NIA had re-registered the case on December 6, 2018, and had taken up investigation.

After investigation, chargesheets were filed earlier by the NIA against nine accused persons.

Investigation by the NIA revealed that Bhavani had joined the proscribed terrorist organisation 20 years ago and was an ACM at the time of her arrest.

She, along with her husband and other co- accused personsm was a part of the 40-member team that had camped in Dumbriguda 15 days prior to the killing.

She was an armed cadre and used to carry an INSAS rifle, and was instrumental in providing logistics support to the team that carried out the killings. Further investigation is on.