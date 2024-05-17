ADVERTISEMENT

NIA files charge-sheet against one more in Pakistan-led Indian Navy spying case

Published - May 17, 2024 07:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a supplementary document filed in the Special Court in Visakhapatnam, the anti-terror agency booked Amaan Salim Shaikh, a resident of Mumbai, under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act

Sumit Bhattacharjee
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on May 16 (Thursday) charge-sheeted one more person in the Indian Navy spying case involving Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Amaan Salim Shaikh is a key accused in the case, involving a conspiracy by Pakistani agents to honey trap Indian Navy personnel to gather secret information regarding the defence establishments.

The anti-terror agency, which filed a supplementary charge-sheet on Friday in NIA Special Court, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, charged Amaan, a resident of Mumbai (Maharashtra), under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act.

The NIA, which took over the case on June 5, 2023, found during investigation that Amaan was working for a suspected Pakistani agent, Usman, to further the anti-India conspiracy. He was also receiving money from the other suspected Pakistani operatives, including Meer Balaj Khan and Alven, through crypto channels for completing tasks assigned by the Pakistani intelligence operatives.

The NIA had on November 6, 2023 charge-sheeted two accused persons in the case.

Further Investigations initially registered at the PS Counter Intelligence Cell, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, are continuing.

