NIA court adjourns ‘Kodi Kathi’ case to April 20

April 17, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here posted the ‘Kodi Kathi’ case for further hearing to April 20. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is supposed to give his statement as the victim in the case.

Advocate I. Venkateswarlu presented arguments on behalf of the Chief Minister with regard to the latter’s plea for a deeper probe into the attack on him by J. Srinivas with a ‘Kodi Kathi’ (knife used in cock fights), and a separate request to be exempted from personally recording his evidence.

He informed the court that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had apprised the NIA of the attack and that a charge-sheet was filed without an adequate inquiry of the submissions made by him.

The counsel for NIA sought a few days to present its findings on the conspiracy angle, which it has already reportedly dismissed, and other aspects. The court then conceded two days.

Speaking to the media, Abdul Saleem, counsel for the petitioner, said that the case would reach a speedy conclusion if the Chief Minister came and gave his account of the incident that happened at Visakhapatnam airport in 2018, but he was causing the delay on one pretext or the other.