Andhra Pradesh

NIA conducts searches on Virasam leader’s house

The NIA and police officials searching the house of Virasam leader, D. Prabhakar, at Ajit Singh Nagar area, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri
Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA July 19, 2022 14:53 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 14:53 IST

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches on the house of Doddi Prabhakar, an activist of Viplava Rachayitala Sangam (Virasam), at Ajit Singh Nagar in the city on Tuesday.

The NIA team cordoned the area and were searching Prabhakar’s house since morning. Suspecting that Mr. Prabhakar had links with the Naxalites of CPI- Moist party, police launched the operation.

The NIA sleuths were inquiring over providing accommodation for four youth of Chhattisgarh, near Prabhakar’s house.

Police are investigating on since how long the Chhattisgarh natives were staying in the house, their relation with Prabhakar and whether they have any links to the banned Maoist group.

Investigation officers were also inquiring on the details of the guests visiting Prabhakar’s house, and whether any Maoist sympathisers met the suspects of Chhattisgarh and other details.

