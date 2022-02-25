NIA conducts raids in Guntur, Chittoor in Maoist recruitment case

Raids were also conducted in Kerala

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in different locations in Guntur and Chittoor districts in the State on People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) recruitment case.

NIA sleuths registered a case recently on recruitment of vulnerable youth into the fold of CPI (Maoist) and further training them for induction into their front organisations, organising terrorist camps to further the activities of CPI (Maoist).

Simultaneous raids were conducted in Wayanad district in Kerala. Police reportedly seized incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, and other equipment during the searches.

A few suspects were being questioned in the case and investigation is on, the NIA officials said.