NIA arrests man in ‘Munchingiputtu Maoist conspiracy’ case, raids over 53 locations in Andhra Pradesh

A pistol, 14 rounds of bullets, ₹13 lakh cash and Maoist literature seized from activists of “frontal organisations” of the Maoists, say officials; 50 teams formed to conduct raids

October 02, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 53 locations in the State on Monday, in connection with the Munchingiputtu ‘Maoist conspiracy’ case and arrested Chandra Narasimhulu, State executive committee member of Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (PKS), in Sri Sathya Sai district.

A pistol, 14 rounds of bullets, ₹13 lakh cash and Maoist literature were seized from raids conducted in Guntur, Palnadu, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Prakasam, Bapatla, Eluru, East Godavari Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konasema, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, and Kurnool districts, said sources.

About 50 teams were formed to conduct raids on the houses of the activists of “frontal organisations” of the Maoists, including Civil Liberties Committee (CLC), Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (ABMS), Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), Kula Nirmulana Porata Samathi (KNPS), Patriotic Democratic Movement (PDM), Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (PKS), Praja Kala Mandali (PKM), Revolutionary Writers Association (RWA) or Viplava Rachaitala Sangam (VIRASAM), Human Rights Forum (HRF), Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP), and Indian Association of Peoples Lawyers (IAPL).

The Munchingiputtu Police of Alluri Sitarama Raju district registered a case on November 23, 2020, to investigate the attempts to further the activities of the banned CPI(Maoist) organisation. The case was later transferred the case to NIA. 

On May 21, 2021, the NIA filed a chargesheet against seven accused before the NIA Special Court in Vijayawada. Out of seven accused, five belonged to ABMS, CMS, PKS, PDM and  PKM organisations, and the raids conducted on Monday were a part of the investigation, the NIA officials said.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / crime, law and justice / civil unrest

