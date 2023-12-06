HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHRC urged for withdrawal of cases against Sompeta thermal plant agitators

The agitators are unable to get passports, government jobs and other benefits owing to the cases registered against them 13 years ago, says A.P. BC Association

December 06, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
A.P. BC Association leaders showing the petition before submitting it to the NHRC officials in New Delhi on Wednesday.

A.P. BC Association leaders showing the petition before submitting it to the NHRC officials in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes’ Association State general secretary Beena Dhilli Rao on December 6 (Wednesday) urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHARC) to ensure justice for the 723 persons who were unable to get passports, government jobs and other benefits owing to pending criminal cases against them. Criminal cases were registered against the people in question for participating in the agitation against the establishment of a thermal power plant at Sompeta in Srikakulam district on July 14, 2010.

Mr. Dhilli Rao and association’s district secretary T. Dharma Rao handed over a petition to the NHRC officials in New Delhi, while explaining the ordeals of the people who were booked under various sections of the IPC in the Sompeta case.

“The people voluntarily fought against the establishment of the thermal power plant near Sompeta to keep the area free from pollution. Three persons—Gunna Jogarao, Bendalam Krishnamurthy and Gonapa Krishnamurthy—were killed in police firing while thousands of people faced lathi-charge during the agitation. Unfortunately, the government has not withdrawn the cases registered 13 years ago. We urged the NHRC to intervene,” said Mr. Dhilli Rao in a release.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.