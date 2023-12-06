NHRC urged for withdrawal of cases against Sompeta thermal plant agitators

December 06, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes’ Association State general secretary Beena Dhilli Rao on December 6 (Wednesday) urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHARC) to ensure justice for the 723 persons who were unable to get passports, government jobs and other benefits owing to pending criminal cases against them. Criminal cases were registered against the people in question for participating in the agitation against the establishment of a thermal power plant at Sompeta in Srikakulam district on July 14, 2010.

Mr. Dhilli Rao and association’s district secretary T. Dharma Rao handed over a petition to the NHRC officials in New Delhi, while explaining the ordeals of the people who were booked under various sections of the IPC in the Sompeta case.

“The people voluntarily fought against the establishment of the thermal power plant near Sompeta to keep the area free from pollution. Three persons—Gunna Jogarao, Bendalam Krishnamurthy and Gonapa Krishnamurthy—were killed in police firing while thousands of people faced lathi-charge during the agitation. Unfortunately, the government has not withdrawn the cases registered 13 years ago. We urged the NHRC to intervene,” said Mr. Dhilli Rao in a release.