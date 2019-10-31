NHRC team members visit ‘harassed’ families at Jangamaheswarapadu

Members of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), led by Assistant Commandant Mukesh, began the second day of their tour of Guntur district by visiting Jangamaheswarapadu village of Durgi mandal on Wednesday.

The members visited the homes of families that had complained of harassment from the rival partymen, and recorded the statements of 19 persons.

On the third and last day of their tour on Thursday, the NHRC members would visit Atmakuru village of Durgi mandal, which shot into limelight after the TDP alleged that scores of families had been forced to evacuate the place fearing violent reprisals from the YSRCP supporters. The NHRC team reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over lack of proper lighting in the building where it recorded the statements. Gurazala DSP Srihari Rao explained the steps taken to restore L&O.