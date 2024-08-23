ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of food poisoning cases in Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 23, 2024 08:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

It issues notices to the State’s Chief Secretary and DGP, seeking a detailed report in two weeks

The Hindu Bureau

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), basing on newspaper reports, has taken suo motu cognisance of the two food poisoning cases in Andhra Pradesh.

The NHRC issued notices to the State’s Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police on August 22, seeking a detailed report on the two cases in two weeks. It also sought the progress made on the FIRs and the health status of the victims. “The report should also mention the steps taken / proposed to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur,” the notice said.

In one incident, the health of 70 students was affected at Chittoor Apollo Health University. They are undergoing treatment at the Chittoor Government Hospital. In the other incident, three children died and 37 fell ill at an orphanage in Anakapalli district. They are admitted to different hospitals in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam.

The NHRC observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Both the incidents indicated negligence of the authorities concerned in ensuring proper food quality and health of the inmates, the NHRC observed.

