GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of food poisoning cases in Andhra Pradesh

It issues notices to the State’s Chief Secretary and DGP, seeking a detailed report in two weeks

Published - August 23, 2024 08:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), basing on newspaper reports, has taken suo motu cognisance of the two food poisoning cases in Andhra Pradesh.

The NHRC issued notices to the State’s Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police on August 22, seeking a detailed report on the two cases in two weeks. It also sought the progress made on the FIRs and the health status of the victims. “The report should also mention the steps taken / proposed to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur,” the notice said.

In one incident, the health of 70 students was affected at Chittoor Apollo Health University. They are undergoing treatment at the Chittoor Government Hospital. In the other incident, three children died and 37 fell ill at an orphanage in Anakapalli district. They are admitted to different hospitals in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam.

The NHRC observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Both the incidents indicated negligence of the authorities concerned in ensuring proper food quality and health of the inmates, the NHRC observed.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / food safety / food security / human rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.