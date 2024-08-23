NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of Atchutapuram pharma unit blast, seeks reports from A.P. CS, DGP

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the death of 17 workers and injuries to many others in the blast at a pharma unit at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh that occurred on August 21, 2024.

The Commission, on Friday, August 23, observed that the contents of the media reports indicated violations of the victims’ right to life due to the negligence of the authorities concerned. It issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh, directing them to conduct a thorough investigation to check whether all the safety norms and legal provisions were being strictly followed by the owner of the pharma unit and supervised by the authorities concerned. It sought a detailed report within two weeks.

The Commission observed that the reasons behind the explosion were still not clear. It wanted the report to include the status of the FIR, updated information on the health and medical treatment of the injured, disbursement of compensation, and any other relief or rehabilitation provided to the injured as well as the families of the deceased workers.

The Commission also sought the details on the action taken against the officers responsible for the tragedy.

