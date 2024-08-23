ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of Atchutapuram pharma unit blast, seeks reports from A.P. CS, DGP

Updated - August 23, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 08:41 pm IST - GUNTUR 

Media reports indicate violations of the victims’ right to life due to the negligence of the authorities concerned, says the rights panel; orders probe to check compliance of safety and legal norms by the unit

The Hindu Bureau

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the death of 17 workers and injuries to many others in the blast at a pharma unit at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh that occurred on August 21, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission, on Friday, August 23, observed that the contents of the media reports indicated violations of the victims’ right to life due to the negligence of the authorities concerned. It issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh, directing them to conduct a thorough investigation to check whether all the safety norms and legal provisions were being strictly followed by the owner of the pharma unit and supervised by the authorities concerned. It sought a detailed report within two weeks. 

The Commission observed that the reasons behind the explosion were still not clear. It wanted the report to include the status of the FIR, updated information on the health and medical treatment of the injured, disbursement of compensation, and any other relief or rehabilitation provided to the injured as well as the families of the deceased workers.

The Commission also sought the details on the action taken against the officers responsible for the tragedy. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US