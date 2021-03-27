NHRC orders action against demolition of Polavaram project evacuees’ houses

East Godavari Collector given eight weeks for compliance

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy to initiate action within eight weeks on the alleged demolition of 16 houses of the Polavaram irrigation project evacuees at Seetaram village in Rampa Agency, without settling the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package .

Rights Watch Andhra Pradesh (Rampachodavaram) president Balu Akkisa On March 23 lodged a complaint with the human rights commission, alleging that the government officials demolished the houses on March 10.

‘R&R norms violated’

The revenue officials allegedly demolished the houses belonging to the evacuees without providing them alternative housing facility as guaranteed by the Resettlement and Rehabilitation guidelines, alleged Mr. Balu Akkisa in his complaint.

“The complaint be transmitted to the authority concerned for action as deemed appropriate. The authority concerned is hereby directed to take appropriate action within eight weeks, associating the complainant/victim and to inform him/her of the action taken in the matter,” an order issued by the NHRC said on March 24.

Meanwhile, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) is preparing to intensify the protest against the alleged demolition of the houses belonging to the evacuees n the Resettlement & Rehabilitation colonies in East and West Godavari districts.