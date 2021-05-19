Andhra Pradesh

NHRC notice to State on Ruia incident

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the State government, calling for a report in the recent incident at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital, in which 11 patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment died reportedly owing to oxygen shortage.

The commission’s directive was in response to a complaint filed by former Member of Parliament (Tirupati) Chinta Mohan and another one by Jestadi Sudhakar, All India Council of Human Rights Liberties and Social Justice, Guntur.

“The allegations, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights”, observed its Chairman Justice P.C. Pant, while calling for an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the State’s Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare).

