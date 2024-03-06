NHRC hears 30 cases in camp sitting, recommends ₹80 lakh compensation for victims

March 06, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) heard 30 cases during a camp sitting here on March 6 (Wednesday), and recommended payment of compensations of ₹80 lakh to the victims.

NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra, members D.M. Mulay, Rajiv Jain and Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, Secretary General Bharat Lal and Registrar (Law) Surajit Dey conducted the camp sitting.

The NHRC passed directions in cases related to medicine students’ fee payment and their stay in hostel, compensation to a sarpanch for illegal custody by police, payment of interest on delay in giving pension and other cases, said the NHCR Chairperson.

Addressing the media later, Justice Mishra said that the NHRC passed final orders on 17 petitions, and recommended payment of compensation of ₹80 lakh to the victims. The Commission directed the officials concerned to put the proposals before the POCSO Court for payment of compensation to the victims of sexual offence.

“The authorities concerned have been directed to ensure that payment of compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme is done as per the guidelines framed by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA),” Justice Mishra said.

The Commission also held a meeting with Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy and other senior officers and asked them to submit the action-taken reports in the cases heard by the NHRC. It also said that the details of the pending cases should be submitted at the earliest.

“Action taken reports in cases such as mental health, bonded labour, Right to Food and Safety, Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), ocular trauma, prevention of suicides in judicial and police custody and other cases are pending,” Justice Mishra said.

Later, the Commission interacted with the representatives of NGOs, Civil Society Organisations and human rights defenders. They raised issues such as lack of education opportunities to the hearing impaired and mentally challenged persons, abuse of children in shelter homes, trafficking, non-repatriation of a Bangladeshi woman and other topics.

