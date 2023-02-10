NHPC experts studied Polavaram diaphragm wall stability, report is awaited, says Ambati

February 10, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - POLAVARAM (ELURU)

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on Friday said that the experts from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) completed the field investigation and field-level tests on the diaphragm wall at the Polavaram irrigation project in Eluru district.

Mr. Rambabu accompanied by irrigation engineers visited the project site and observed the diaphragm wall and the earth cum rock fill dam (ECRF). “The NHPC experts have completed their field-level investigation on the structural stability of the diaphragm wall by February 9. It is a key development. The experts are expected to give their report within three weeks,” he told the media at the project site.

“We are not prepared to proceed with any work on the diaphragm wall and the ECRF dam till the NHPC report comes. A decision will be taken based on the experts’ findings,” said Mr. Rambabu.

The NHPC study had been delayed for over a year due to the Godavari floods, stalling the work on the diaphragm wall and the ECRF. “Had there been no technical problem in the diaphragm wall, the construction of the ECRF facility would have been completed by now,” he said.

₹3,000 cr. due from Centre

The State government had been striving for reimbursement from the Centre the ₹3,000 crore spent by the State on the Polavaram project so far, he said.

“The State government has spent from its funds to avoid any delay in the project. We are still waiting for the reimbursement by the Centre,” he said.

18,000 houses built

Mr. Rambabu said that the project-displaced people would be rehabilitated with all the entitlements. “We have already built 18,000 houses in the resettlement and rehabilitation colonies for the families affected within the +41.17 contour,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT