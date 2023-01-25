NHPC experts begin technical investigation into structural stability of Polavaram diaphragm wall in Andhra Pradesh

January 25, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - POLAVARAM (ELURU)

Experts from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), led by its Director S.L. Kapil, on Wednesday began technical investigation to assess the structural stability of the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram irrigation project in Eluru district.

The diaphragm wall had collapsed at two locations during the Godavari floods, while the remaining wall up to a length of 700 metres remained intact.

The experts, who included A. Vipul Sagar, N.K. Pandey and M.P. Singh, would carry out the investigation for three weeks.

They would assess whether the 700-metre diaphragm wall would support the reconstruction of the damaged portions or not.

“The technical studies will be completed in three weeks. However, its final outcome is likely to be known after two months,” sources associated with the irrigation project told The Hindu.

The technical experts inspected the project site and gathered inputs from the construction agency and Irrigation engineers.

Meanwhile, Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer Shiv Nandan Kumar and Member- Secretary M. Raghuram reviewed the progress of the project construction with the MEIL team at the project site.

