NHM inks pact to strengthen health system in Andhra Pradesh

February 03, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh National Health Mission (NHM) signed an MoU with Delhi-based ECHO India on Friday to strengthen health system by conducting various capacity-building initiatives for healthcare workers in the State.

Mission Director, NHM, and Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J. Niwas and State Programme Officer of NHM initiatives L.B.S.H. Devi signed the agreement copy along with ECHO India’s associate vice-president Sandeep Bhalla and deputy general manager Deepa Jha.

Mr. Bhalla said that ECHO India would impart free virtual training on various health aspects to all the health programme staff. The partnership was seen as a milestone which would go a long way in helping various health initiatives launched in the State, he added.

Earlier, the ECHO India team also met the Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, M. T. Krishna Babu.