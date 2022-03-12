NHAI urged to prevent fatalities in 16 black spots on National Highways in East Godavari

MP Margani Bharat, city police and NHAI officials inspecting black spots on NH 216A in Rajamahendravaram city, on March 11. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 12, 2022 15:13 IST

Nearly 75 persons were killed in 196 road accidents within the 31km Highway

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat and Urban SP Aiswarya Rastogi have appealed to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to initiate war footing measures to prevent road mishaps and fatalities in the 16 black spots along the 31km stretch National Highway (NH 216A) between Potti Lanka and Turugonagudem in the Rajamahendrvaram Parliamentary segment.

According to SP Mr. Rastogi, a whopping 75 persons were killed in the 196 road mishaps which were reported in the 16 black spots in the respective 31km Highway between 2019-21.

Kadiyapulanka (22 accidents in three years), Morampudi (and Lalacheruvu (26) are the most dangerous Highway patches that are prone to road mishaps.

Mr. Bharat has appealed to the NHAI Chairman Alka Upadhhya to initiate measures to prevent road mishaps. "The black spots should be equipped with high mast lighting, street lights and illumination facility to alert the drivers about the road condition and nature", said Mr. Bharat.

Mr. Bharat has also appealed to the NHAI to declare five areas — AVA Road, Jn Road, Future Kids School Jn, Hukumpeta Jn and Bommuru Jn — as accident-prone areas given the rate of road mishaps reporting in those areas.

On Friday, Mr. Bharat, Mr. Rastogi and NHAI-Rajamahendravaram officials have inspected the black spots along the Highway and preparing to chalk out an action plan to prevent fatalities and road mishaps.