NHAI team inspects flyover works in Rajamahendravaram

November 18, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)’s team led by its member Anil Chowdary and Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Saturday inspected the progress of the construction of the flyover at Morampudi in Rajamahendravaram city. NHAI-Vijayawada Regional Officer R.K. Singh and contractors accompanied them. 

Mr. Bharat said that the construction of the flyover would likely be completed by the end of January. “Flyovers have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport at Bommuru, Diwancheruvu, Lalacheruvu, Jonnada and Tetali points on the national highway,” he said.

CONNECT WITH US