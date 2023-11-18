HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHAI team inspects flyover works in Rajamahendravaram

November 18, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)’s team led by its member Anil Chowdary and Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Saturday inspected the progress of the construction of the flyover at Morampudi in Rajamahendravaram city. NHAI-Vijayawada Regional Officer R.K. Singh and contractors accompanied them. 

Mr. Bharat said that the construction of the flyover would likely be completed by the end of January. “Flyovers have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport at Bommuru, Diwancheruvu, Lalacheruvu, Jonnada and Tetali points on the national highway,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.