NHAI launches nine ambulances in Anantapur, Kurnool districts

February 01, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The National Highways Authority of India on Wednesday launched nine new ultra-modern ambulances for shifting road accident victims to nearby hospitals during the golden hour. 

Anantapur NHAI Project Director Jeewan Lal Meena, who formally flagged of the ambulances from Anantapur, told mediapersons that three ambulances had already been deployed at Amakathadu, Kasepalli & Marur toll plazas covering a length of 251 km in the stretch from Kurnool to AP/Karnataka Border on the Hyderabad–Bangalore section of the NH-44. On Wednesday, two more were added on this stretch so that any patient could be taken to the nearest hospital within 20 minutes., he said

Apart from the above stretch of NH-44, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had developed NH 167, NH 67, NH 42, NH 544DD & NH 544E and transferred those stretches to the NHAI only for toll purpose in these two districts. The NHAI was deploying seven more ambulances on those stretches on Wednesday and these ambulances would be stationed at Halaharvi toll plaza in Kurnool district, Jellipalli, Vaddupalli and Jodi Dharmapuram toll plazas in Anantapur district and Bathalapalli, Yerradoddi & Cholasamundram toll plazas in Sri Sathya Sai district.

“The routine maintenance of these stretches of roads are done by the State R&B Department which has the provision of Route Patrolling Vehicle only and there is no provision for Ambulance to shift accident victims to the nearest hospital/trauma care centres, hence the NHAI has deployed the ambulances,” he added.

The ambulances are equipped with emergency medicines to provide basic first aid and life support to the accident victims. They are also equipped with emergency oxygen facility to persons with serious injuries. The vehicles are equipped with the latest technology and have been integrated with the NHAI Integrated Emergency Helpline number 1033, through which the exact accident location is shared to these ambulances and are monitored to ensure that the ambulances reach the accident location within 15 to 20 minutes..

