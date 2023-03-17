ADVERTISEMENT

NH projects worth ₹31,000 crore sanctioned in Andhra Pradesh during 2022-23, says Nitin Gadkari

March 17, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Gadkari said that 134 National Highway projects costing about ₹58,319 crore and covering 3,605 kilometres had been completed or were under construction or awarded in the last three years

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved or sanctioned 39 National Highway projects costing around ₹31,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh during the 2022-23 financial year, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in the Rajya Sabha, in response to a question asked by YSR Congress Party MP Parimal Nathwani.  

The four-laning of Bengaluru-Vijayawada Expressway (package XI to XIV) measuring 1115.254 kilometres and costing ₹4,120 crore was sanctioned in 2022-23. 

Similarly, four-laning of Kadapa-Chinna Orampadu section of NH-716 and Chinna Orampadu - Renigunta section of NH-716 and six-laning of Naidupeta-Turpu Kanupuru section of NH-71 (package IV) were some of the major projects cleared. 

Besides, construction of a flyover or underpass at the Visakhapatnam airport junction to ensure smooth flow of container trailers to and from the multi-modal logistics park was also cleared, said Mr. Gadkari.

