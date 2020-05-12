NGT urged to take ‘stringent action’ against LG Polymers

Institute for Solid Waste Research & Ecological Balance (INSWAREB) director N. Kalidas on Tuesday sought stringent action against LG Polymers, stating that the firm has committed a series of violations in operating its chemical plant.

In a representation to the National Green Tribunal team probing the styrene vapour leakage from the plant on May 7, he said that the land use logistics around the plant prohibited its operations. Hence, it was imperative that the industry had to be penalised.

The State Government should be asked to provide the land and bear the cost of rehabilitation, he said.

Mr. Kalidas said that it was surprising to learn that the company had not obtained environmental clearance since 1997 but was allowed to operate by regulatory authorities, implying a connivance between successive State Governments and LG Polymers.

“The company had reportedly submitted a signed affidavit to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority on May 10, 2019 about their operations devoid of statutory clearance. This was a right opportunity for the State Government for ordering closure of the plant but surprisingly they did not act. This meant the regulatory authorities and government have made a mockery of Environment Impact Assessment which was a gross violation under Environment (Protection) Act (1986) attracting criminal proceedings. NGT should take cognizance of the same,” he said.

He said the APPCB in its capacity as regulator was apparently incapacitated by respective government officials from taking action.

“It is established throughout the country that EIA study reports have become stage-managed documents. Let there be essential checkpoints, very vital for monitoring, and let the strict compliance of those few aspects rather than enlisting hundreds of parameters, just for the sake of complacence and compassion. APPCBs role in coming out with final EIA reports and monitoring them is highly questionable and reprehensible,” he told the NGT team now camping here.