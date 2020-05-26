NGT to hear petition on Vizag gas leak on June 1

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 May 2020 23:42 IST

‘The South Korean firm has been pampered by successive governments’

The plea submitted by social activist and former IAS officer E.A.S. Sarma on the damage caused to the public health and environment, after the leak of gas from LG Polymers, will come up for hearing of the National Green Tribunal in New Delhi on June 1.

Mr. Sarma, who made the plea before the regional bench of NGT in Chennai soon after the gas leak incident on May 7 claiming 12 lives and hospitalising several villagers, sought prosecution of the promoters and the company.

Taking suo motu cognisance immediately after the tragedy, NGT ordered a judicial probe and directed LG Polymers to deposit an initial amount of ₹50 crore towards liability. Mr. Sarma told The Hindu on Tuesday that the plea filed by him would come up for hearing on June 1.

In his plea, he questioned as to how a foreign company operating in India could conduct its operations so casually and carelessly.

“LG Polymers is a South Korean company, constantly pampered by the successive governments,” he stated.

‘Eco-clearance not taken’

Against this background, how did APPCB grant Consent for Establishment (CFE) and Consent for Operation (CFO) in the beginning of 2019 for the unit's expansion, he questioned in the petition.

“APPCB did not take clearance either from the State government or from the Union Ministry of Environment,” he alleged.