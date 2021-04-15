NGT team inspects Tyche pharma unit

Two people died as a reactor blew up at the plant on March 11

A five-member joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday inspected the safety mechanism in place at a pharma unit of Tyche Industries Limited on the outskirts of Kakinada city.

On March 11, two supervisors were killed on the spot and four on-duty workers survived with injuries after a 3,000-kg reactor blew up at the pharma unit. The NGT took the cognisance of the case on a suo motu basis later.

The committee led by MoEFCC scientist P. Suresh Babu and Central Pollution Control Board (Chennai) scientist T. Mahima inquired about the incident during the interaction with the company management.

Report on April 30

Kakinada Revenue Divisional Officer A.G. Chinni Krishna, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (Kakinada) Environmental Engineer A. Ramarao Naidu are the other members of the committee.

The committee will submit its report by April 30.